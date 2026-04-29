Unbelievable Red Sox Stat Shows Hitters, Pitchers Share Blame
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If you're wondering whether the Boston Red Sox's offense or pitching staff is to blame for the team's horrible start, the answer is "Yes."
After losing their three-game winning streak with a 3-0 defeat against the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday, the Red Sox fell to 12-18. A night after Ranger Suárez dominated a potent Toronto lineup, rookie Payton Tolle had a minor clunker, allowing three earned runs in 4 2/3 innings.
Tolle's loss wasn't only a sign that Boston couldn't count on the young top prospect to be their savior. It marked the continuation of a horrendous trend.
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Red Sox falling victim to crazy starting pitching stat
Credit to Tyler Milliken of the "Section 10" podcast for pointing out the following stat, which was independently verified by Red Sox On SI: When Boston's starting pitchers go less than six innings, the team is 1-17 this season.
On the flip side, they've only lost one game when a starter went six innings or more: Tolle's last start, when he struck out 11 New York Yankees, but the bullpen coughed up a 2-1 lead in the seventh.
One could blame both halves of the team for that stat, and therein lies the problem. No one is doing their job right now, save for perhaps a couple of the team's top relievers and Suárez when he has his A-game.
The Red Sox knew they were going to be most successful if their pitching could carry the freight this season. Starters going less than six innings in 60% of the games is a recipe for failure, especially when they've shown that making it through the sixth is indeed a winning formula.
But that doesn't absolve the offense of its struggles. The Red Sox have now scored three runs or less 16 times this season. "Score four" is one of the most classic winning formulas Major League Baseball has to offer, and this punchless lineup can't even do so half the time.
Maybe all we've shown here is that the Red Sox are incompetent on both sides of the ball, but it sure does help Alex Cora's argument that the losses weren't his fault when the evidence shows none of the players are executing.
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Jackson Roberts is a former Division III All-Region DH who now writes and talks about sports for a living. A Bay Area native and a graduate of Swarthmore College and the Newhouse School at Syracuse University, Jackson makes his home in North Jersey. He grew up rooting for the Red Sox, Patriots, and Warriors, and he recently added the Devils to his sports fandom mosaic. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Boston Red Sox On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com