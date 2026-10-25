What the Red Sox Can Learn From the Two World Series Rosters

The Boston Red Sox really aren't too far away from contending for a World Series title. Arguably, the 2027 season could be it, as long as baseball is played and the ongoing labor negotiations don't negatively impact that idea.

Boston is loaded all throughout the roster, but it can still learn a thing or two from the two teams in the World Series right now. The Milwaukee Brewers have a two-game series lead over the Tampa Bay Rays with a day off on Sunday. The Red Sox really aren't that far behind these two. The Brewers and Rays are among the game's most elite pitching-wise and defensively. Boston was as well. Neither the Rays, nor the Brewers, bashed a lot of homers in 2026. Neither the Red Sox. But one thing that has made both Milwaukee and Tampa Bay stand above is how good both are on the base paths.

In the regular season, the Rays tied for second in the league with 164 stolen bases. The Brewers were fifth in the league with 162 stolen bases. So far in the playoffs, the Brewers are leading the league with 16 steals and the Rays are right behind them with 15. In the regular season, the Red Sox finished 14th in the league with 107 stolen bases and then they didn't steal any in their two-game series sweep at the hands of the New York Yankees.

Boston Should Keep A Close Eye On The World Series

Tampa Bay Rays left fielder Chandler Simpson (14) stole second base during the first inning Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Brice Turang (2) was covering the base during Game 2 of the World Series at American Family Field on Oct 24, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

If you're going to be a team that doesn't consistently crush the ball out of the ball park with the best of them, you need to find other ways to score runs. The Rays and Brewers have perfected this idea. They play great defense and pitch very well. They both get guys on base and steal bags and move guys along by sacrificing. It's an old-school approach and one Boston should follow.

Again, the Red Sox really aren't far behind Milwaukee and Tampa Bay. Boston was elite defensively and in the pitching department in 2026. Arguably, the Red Sox have more overall star power as well in the lineup. But they need to get more aggressive on the base paths in 2027 if they want to be among the league's best, especially if they don't start hitting more homers.

The Rays and Brewers have shown the blueprint. You don't have to lead the league in home runs to make a run to the World Series. If you don't, you need to find another way to score runs. On Saturday, there were seven combined stolen bases between Tampa Bay and the Brewers in Game 2 of the World Series. That's the type of game Boston needs to play.