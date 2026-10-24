Red Sox-Ronald Acuna Jr. Trade Package to Actually Get Braves Attention

The Boston Red Sox don't need to do anything crazy this winter in order to contend in 2027. At least, that is the case on paper right now.

The rotation is loaded and will include Garrett Crochet, Payton Tolle, Ranger Suarez and Jake Bennett, at least. Brayan Bello could be in the mix as well. Or, we could see another hurler like Sonny Gray, Tanner Houck or an external addition. The lineup will have Roman Anthony, Adley Rutschman, Willson Contreras, Curtis Mead, Ceddanne Rafaela, Wilyer Abreu and Caleb Durbin, among others. Plus, most of the best bullpen is still under team control. This club is loaded. If the Red Sox add around the edges this winter, they will be great on paper heading into 2027. If Boston makes a splash, it could take the club to another level. Enter Ronald Acuna Jr.

There has been a lot of speculation growing already about the idea of Acuna being traded this winter. It's important to note that the Atlanta Braves haven't said anything. Frankly, Atlanta shouldn't trade Acuna. When healthy, he's a top-five player in the game. If, for some reason, Atlanta is open to the idea, the Red Sox should offer the following:

Red Sox-Braves Mock Ronald Acuna Jr. Trade

Sep 7, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) in the dugout against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Red Sox Receive: OF Ronald Acuna Jr.

Braves Receive: OF Wilyer Abreu, C/1B Franklin Primera (Red Sox's No. 4 prospect), RHP Brayan Bello, RHP Sadbiel Delzine (Red Sox's No. 7 prospect), RHP Kutter Crawford.

Again, there has been a lot of trade speculation out there already and mock trades left and right. Most arguably aren't realistic. Acuna is 28 years old, is a five-time All-Star, a three-time Silver Slugger Award winner and is a former MVP. Plus, he has two more seasons essentially under team control. He has a $17 million club option for the 2027 and 2028 seasons.

Now, of course, injuries have slowed him down. In 2023, he hit 41 home runs, drove in 106 runs and stole 73 bases. In 2024 and 2025, he combined to play in just 144 games. In 2026, he played in 107 games and was good, but not otherworldly, like we've seen him be in the past.

But any trade for him would have to be a clear overpay. The Braves don't have to trade him at all. They're a contender themselves. Why cut ties with their very best player at just 28 years old? They don't need to. There has been speculation about a potential deal, but nothing concrete. That's why most of the mock trades out there underestimate what it would actually cost to make a move. Even with Acuna's injury history, a $17 million price tag for two seasons is absurd value.

Here are a few players around the league who have had higher annual values than Acuna: Christian Walker ($20 million), Jorge Polanco ($20 million), Brandon Nimmo ($20.25 million), Trent Grisham ($22.025 million), Javier Baez ($23.333 million), Trevor Story ($23.333 million) and Kris Bryant ($26 million), among many others.

If a team could even convince the Braves to listen, you'd have to blow them out of the water to part with that type of value. Even an injured Acuna is worth more than some players playing 162 games.