Latest Willson Contreras Injury Update Ahead of Game 1 (Everything Red Sox Fans Need to Know)

The Boston Red Sox will officially unveil their American League wild-card series roster on Tuesday morning and it's certainly the expectation that first baseman Willson Contreras will be present and ready to go.

This was a real question facing Boston down the stretch. Just five days ago on Sep. 24, Contreras expressed some doubt about his ability to be ready for the playoff series against the New York Yankees. Then, he returned to the lineup on Sunday for the Red Sox's season finale against the Chicago Cubs. On Monday, Red Sox manager Chad Tracy shared an update about Contreras and made it clear that he's ready to go.

“He’s in a good spot,” Tracy said, as transcribed by MassLive.com's Christopher Smith. “We got him some live at-bats on Saturday, was able to get him in the game Sunday. The plan was two at-bats. He felt pretty good after the second one. When we shut it down, he was able to get some more looks in the cage inside. Obviously we’re going through a workout today. We’ll make sure we get everybody through and see where we’re at, but I think he’s ready to go. ...

The Red Sox All-Star Slugger Is Good To Go

Sep 16, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Boston Red Sox first baseman Willson Contreras (40) field a ball during the game between the Rangers and the Red Sox at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“DH’ing [Sunday] was strictly to manage the load. Obviously if he is able to get through everything today and we’re in a good spot, the intent would be to have him at first base.”

Boston's most consistent slugger is good to go and the Red Sox need him right now. Boston's offense was its biggest weakness down the stretch in September. In fact, the Red Sox actually scored the fewest runs in baseball throughout the month with just 71 runs in 24 games played. The closest team to Boston was the Philadelphia Phillies with 89. Contreras played just five games throughout the month. So, it's not too shocking that the offense took a hit. But don't worry, Boston fans. The Red Sox shared their official playoff roster on Tuesday and the slugger is on it.

On the season, Contreras slashed .275/.386/.516 with a .901 OPS, 27 home runs, 81 RBIs, 21 doubles and 68 runs scored. With the biggest series of the season set to begin on Tuesday night, the Boston All-Star is good to go. A week ago, it seemed like this would not be the case. Fortunately, things took a turn for the better.