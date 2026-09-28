Red Sox All-Star Reinforcement Returns in Time for 2026 Playoffs

The Boston Red Sox's offense has had some question marks in the final few weeks of the 2026 regular season. On Sunday, Boston got a positive answer during its season finale against the Chicago Cubs.

Earlier in the week, Willson Contreras wasn't sure if he would be ready to go for the playoffs due to his banged-up hand. On Sunday, Contreras returned to the lineup. After the game, Red Sox manager Chad Tracy made it sound like the four-time All-Star be ready to roll for the wild-card series against the New York Yankees.

"Took the first one," Tracy said when asked about Contreras' day and taking him out early. "Had a pretty good at-bat, hit the ball hard in the third. And he was good. Got him out of there."

Progress For Willson Contreras

Aug 21, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox first baseman Willson Contreras (40) and third baseman Caleb Durbin (5) celebrate after defeating the San Francisco Giants at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tracy was then asked if Contreras is "good to go."

"Should be," Tracy continued. "He should be."

Chad Tracy says Willson Contreras should be available for Game 1 of the Wild Card Round.



Music to my ears!!! pic.twitter.com/o505tIJzU5 — Tyler Milliken (@tylermilliken_) September 27, 2026

Getting Contreras back on Sunday was a game-changer of an update for the organization. Boston's offense was its biggest weakness in the final few weeks of the regular season. That's not shocking when you take into account the fact that Contreras had only played in four games in the month of September, before Sunday.

Of course your offense is going to struggle when you're missing your most consistent bat. That's what Contreras has been for the Red Sox for the entire 2026 season. He entered the day on Sunday slashing .276/.387/.518 with a .905 OPS, 27 home runs, 81 RBIs, 21 doubles, three triples and 68 runs scored. Contreras entered the day with the third-highest wins above replacement total on the Red Sox at 4.5. When you lose a guy like that from the middle of your lineup, of course you're going to take a step backwards. Fortunately, he's now back, and the timing couldn't be better for Boston.

Again, the Red Sox are going to kick off a wild-card series on Tuesday against the American League rival Yankees. Contreras balances Boston's lineup and has been the leader for the club all season to this point. This is the type of boost that could be the difference between Boston advancing, or being knocked out by the Yankees in the first round. On the other hand, New York star slugger Aaron Judge is up in the air for the series against Boston. With Contreras back, Boston arguably has the better lineup now between Boston and New York.