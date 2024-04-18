Red Sox Joins Elite Company Thanks To Red-Hot Starting Rotation
The Boston Red Sox have found a little success this season but not in the way many people expected.
Boston currently is 10-9 and the biggest reason why is because of the success of the starting rotation. The Red Sox entered the season with low expectations largely because of the rotation and many speculated it would be average or below average.
That hasn't been the case so far this season. The Red Sox actually have had the best starting rotation in baseball to begin the season and it joined elite company after yet another brilliant outing on Wednesday night, according to SoxNotes' J.P. Long.
"The Red Sox lead the majors with a 2.74 ERA," Long said. " That is the club’s 7th lowest ERA through 19 games in the Live Ball Era: 2001 (2.19), 1920 (2.60), 1988 (2.62), 1992 (2.68), 1991 (2.68), 2018 (2.69), and 2024 (2.74)."
Boston currently has four starters with an ERA under 2.00 and the fifth -- Brayan Bello -- has a solid ERA of his own at 3.92. Tanner Houck is the latest Red Sox hurler to shine as he pitched the first complete-game shutout of his career on Wednesday night and lowered his ERA to 1.35 in four starts.
The Red Sox still have plenty of work to do to compete for a postseason spot and it seems like offensive additions will need to be made. If the Red Sox's rotation can continue to perform at this level, they should be alright but the club may need some more offense.
