Brady Singer Delivered a Gem When the Reds Desperately Needed It in Win Over Phillies
After the Reds blew a late lead on Monday night to a very good Phillies team, they desperately needed a bounce-back won on Tuesday.
Brady Singer stepped up and put the team on his back with six shutout innings. He gave up just three hits, did not walk a batter, and struck out six.
"I think the mix was really good," Singer said. "I felt like we were going to both sides of the plate, throwing different pitches on both sides. Trevi caught a phenomenal game. I was able to command the ball, which was really good. I love the no walks."
In the sixth, Singer retired the first two batters, but then Rafael Marchan singled and Trea Turner followed with a double to put runners on second and third with Kyle Schwarber, the potential game-tying run, at the plate.
The right-hander buckled down and got Schwarber to roll over a ball and ground out to Matt McLain.
"He really did a good job," Reds manager Terry Francona said. "At times, he has had a two-seamer and a slider. Tonight, I thought he had both. He pounded the zone, especially early. He did a good job."
The offense scored early and often against Ranger Suarez, who had a 2.94 ERA entering the game.
"You have a tough loss the day before, that is the beauty of it, you have an opportunity the next day with a new game and find a way to win like we did today," Spencer Steer said.
The Reds won 6-1 and improved to 63-58, but still sit two games back of the National League Wild Card spot with the Mets beating the Braves.
You can listen to Francona, Singer, and Steer's postgame comments below:
