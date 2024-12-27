Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Should Not Be Deterred By Qualifying Offer Impact in Free Agency

The Reds need to improve the roster this offseason.

Jeff Carr

From left; Cincinnati Reds CEO Bob Castellini, president of baseball operations Nick Krall and senior vice president and general manager Brad Meador talk during spring training workouts , Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, at the team's spring training facility in Goodyear, Ariz.
From left; Cincinnati Reds CEO Bob Castellini, president of baseball operations Nick Krall and senior vice president and general manager Brad Meador talk during spring training workouts , Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, at the team's spring training facility in Goodyear, Ariz.
The Cincinnati Reds are looking at potential free agents to improve their roster. Some free agents have conditions that may be a deterrent for some clubs, but it shouldn’t deter the Reds.

The Reds have been linked to Nick Pivetta and are looking at other free agents that include a qualifying offer. If the Reds were to sign any of those players, they would have to relinquish their second round draft pick.

The Reds should not worry about that.

It is time to build a playoff team now. At best, a second round pick will help the team in two or three years. Most likely it will take four or five years for that player to be a MLB contributor. If the Reds can make the roster better now with a free agent addition, then they should do that.

Another way to look at this is, if the Reds believe they can make a trade, they will most likely give up multiple prospects to do it. In a potential free agent move with a qualifying offer, then they would lose one draft pick. Easy math there: sign the free agent.

