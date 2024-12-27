Report: Reds Linked to Nick Pivetta in Free Agency; Qualifying Offer Could Complicate Things
The Reds have been linked to free-agent starting pitcher Nick Pivetta according to John Heyman of the New York Post.
Heyman mentioned that Pivetta's qualifying offer could complicate things. He spent the last five seasons with the Red Sox and was 6-12 with a 4.14 ERA in 2024.
Interestingly, the right-hander had reverse splits in 2024, allowing right-handers to slash .271/.304/.510, while left-handers slashed just .189/.249/.361 last season.
The Reds have already signed Nick Martinez and traded for Brady Singer, but you can never have too much pitching.
Pivetta turned down the qualifying offer from the Red Sox, which means Boston would receive draft pick compensation if he signed with another team. He's made at least 27 starts in each of the past four seasons.
Check out Heyman's entire report here.
