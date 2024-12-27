Inside The Reds

Report: Reds Linked to Nick Pivetta in Free Agency; Qualifying Offer Could Complicate Things

The Reds have already traded for Brady Singer, and Nick Martinez has accepted his qualifying offer.

Sep 11, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Nick Pivetta (37) throws a pitch against the Baltimore Orioles in the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images
The Reds have been linked to free-agent starting pitcher Nick Pivetta according to John Heyman of the New York Post.

Heyman mentioned that Pivetta's qualifying offer could complicate things. He spent the last five seasons with the Red Sox and was 6-12 with a 4.14 ERA in 2024.

Interestingly, the right-hander had reverse splits in 2024, allowing right-handers to slash .271/.304/.510, while left-handers slashed just .189/.249/.361 last season.

The Reds have already signed Nick Martinez and traded for Brady Singer, but you can never have too much pitching.

Pivetta turned down the qualifying offer from the Red Sox, which means Boston would receive draft pick compensation if he signed with another team. He's made at least 27 starts in each of the past four seasons.

