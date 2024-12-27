Inside The Reds

What Cincinnati Reds Would Give Up If They Sign a Player With a Qualifying Offer

Reds would give up a draft pick if they sign a qualifying offer

Jeff Carr

Cincinnati Reds President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall smiles as he takes a phone call during spring training workouts, Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, at the team s spring training facility in Goodyear, Ariz.
Cincinnati Reds President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall smiles as he takes a phone call during spring training workouts, Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, at the team s spring training facility in Goodyear, Ariz. / Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The Cincinnati Reds are usually among the teams receiving compensatory picks from departing free agents, but this offseason that role could reverse. So how does the whole qualifying offer thing affect the team that signs a player?

If a team gives a departing free agent a qualifying offer and that player then declines the qualifying offer to enter free agency, any team that signs that player must give up a draft pick. There are conditions to that which relates to the financial status of the team signing the player.

If the team is one that receives revenue sharing, they must give up their third-highest draft pick to sign a player with a qualifying offer attached. Market size and payroll determine whether a team is a revenue sharing team. Because of that, the Reds are within the revenue sharing group of teams.

Should the Reds sign Nick Pivetta, as has been recently reported that they are interested in doing, then they would give up their third-highest pick. 

Report: Reds Showing Interest in Free Agent Pitcher Nick Pivetta

The Reds have a first round pick and a pick in the compensatory round between the first and second round. That would mean they would have to give up their second round pick to sign Pivetta, or any other player with a qualifying offer attached to them.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
Jeff Carr
JEFF CARR

Jeff has hosted the only daily podcast covering the Cincinnati Reds since 2018. He’s been a life long fan of the Reds. He was at Clinchmas and the 2015 Home Run Derby. He is also the channel manager that supports all MLB podcasts on the Locked On Podcast Network. Jeff has extensive media experience as he covered college basketball and volleyball for Tennessee State and college softball for Mercer University. 

Home/Cincinnati Reds Analysis