What Cincinnati Reds Would Give Up If They Sign a Player With a Qualifying Offer
The Cincinnati Reds are usually among the teams receiving compensatory picks from departing free agents, but this offseason that role could reverse. So how does the whole qualifying offer thing affect the team that signs a player?
If a team gives a departing free agent a qualifying offer and that player then declines the qualifying offer to enter free agency, any team that signs that player must give up a draft pick. There are conditions to that which relates to the financial status of the team signing the player.
If the team is one that receives revenue sharing, they must give up their third-highest draft pick to sign a player with a qualifying offer attached. Market size and payroll determine whether a team is a revenue sharing team. Because of that, the Reds are within the revenue sharing group of teams.
Should the Reds sign Nick Pivetta, as has been recently reported that they are interested in doing, then they would give up their third-highest pick.
The Reds have a first round pick and a pick in the compensatory round between the first and second round. That would mean they would have to give up their second round pick to sign Pivetta, or any other player with a qualifying offer attached to them.
