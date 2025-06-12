Instant Reaction: Report Links Cincinnati Reds Pitcher Wade Miley to Tyler Skaggs in Civil Suit
There’s a lot to parse through with the recent news of Cincinnati Reds pitcher Wade Miley’s inclusion in the Tyler Skaggs civil case.
I am going to reserve judgement until more details come out.
Let’s focus on what it is and what it is not.
The family of Tyler Skaggs brought a civil suit against the Los Angeles Angels that alleges the team knew of his drug use that caused his death in 2019 and did nothing to prevent it. Skaggs was a pitcher for the Angels from 2014 until he passed in 2019.
In the civil case, Miley was named as an early provider of Percocet to Skaggs when they were teammates on the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2013. There is no mention of how much or how often.
We should be clear on what this is: Miley provided Skaggs with Percocets. Miley may have had a prescription for those pills, so it’s not as if this was a spinoff of Breaking Bad.
Miley is not in trouble, currently. Nothing has been accused of him, simply that he was a part of Skaggs’ past. More information may change that.
I know that it isn’t a good look for Miley. Of course, that is coming from my point of view and I only know the conclusion of this story and not the entirety of it.
It is very easy to see a person associated with a bad thing and immediately want to see judgement placed upon them. Thank you, internet. That isn’t the case, yet, with this.
The context of Miley’s inclusion is so that the Angels can prove that they had no wrongdoing in the death of Skaggs. The family is suing the team for that very reason. I will not go into all the details of the story. You can read them all here.
I will reserve judgement until new details emerge.