Cincinnati Reds Pitcher Wade Miley's Name Brought Up in Tyler Skaggs Civil Case
The Athletic posted new details that emerged in the Tyler Skaggs civil case. Skaggs was an Angels starting pitcher that died from an overdose in July 2019.
In the report, Skaggs's former agent testified that Skaggs told him that he sometimes received prescription drugs from current Reds pitcher Wade Miley.
Sam Blum of The Athletic had the report:
"Ryan Hamill, who is the co-lead of baseball for the Creative Artists Agency, said he became concerned with his client’s drug use in 2013. Hamill testified that he approached Skaggs’ family with concerns, and confronted Skaggs directly about his behavior.
“He came clean,” Hamill testified. "He said he had been using — I believe it was Percocets —and he said he got them through Wade Miley."
Miley was also mentioned in the criminal case against Eric Kay.
Kay told his mother that Miley had been a drug source for Skaggs according to a recorded prison phone call.
The Reds signed Miley to a minor league deal in February. After he opted out of his deal to see if he could be a starter somewhere, the Reds brought Miley back on a Major League deal when Hunter Greene was placed on the injured list.
The veteran has appeared in two games for Cincinnati this season, allowing seven runs on 11 hits over seven innings.
It is important to note that Miley has not been charged with a crime. He hasn't commented on the news.
You can read the full story here.
