Terry Francona is the Best Candidate the Cincinnati Reds Could Hire as Next Manager
Terry Francona would be an amazing choice as the next manager of the Cincinnati Reds.
Let’s start off with the obvious reason why: he is an absolute legend. Francona managed three different teams over the course of 23 years. He went to the playoffs 11 times, won two World Series titles and three American League Pennants. From 2004 through 2020 (with a year off in 2012), between the Red Sox and Guardians, he had no losing seasons.
Also, Marty Brennaman is a big fan of Francona. He isn't making the decision of course, but at the very least, Brennaman's opinion reinforces belief in the two-time World Series Champion.
The concerns around getting Francona center around two things: availability and buy-in.
Is he actually ready to return to the game? He left Cleveland after the 2023 season for health reasons. While it was reported by Tim Kurkjian that Francona had interest to return to the managerial arena back in April, Kurkjian said the words “in a year and a half.”
Is he willing to return to the big leagues early?
The buy-in part of this equation is not from him, but from Reds management/ownership. Francona is going to want much more control than David Bell ever had. He probably will need some sort of guarantee that the Reds won’t abandon ship and tear down the roster while he is here. I’m OK with him getting all of that, but are the Reds?
Francona would be an amazing hire for so many reasons, but the most important of those reasons is it would be a message from ownership that they’re serious about investing in a winning ball club.
