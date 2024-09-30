Inside The Reds

These Four Candidates Should Top Cincinnati Reds' Shortlist For Next Manager

Cincinnati Reds President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall takes a phone call during spring training workouts, Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, at the team s spring training facility in Goodyear, Ariz.
Cincinnati Reds President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall takes a phone call during spring training workouts, Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, at the team s spring training facility in Goodyear, Ariz.
The Cincinnati Reds need a manager. There are four candidates that should be above the rest in their search to replace David Bell.

It's playoffs or bust in 2025. This team needs to win now.

With that in mind, here's what the shortlist of candidates should look like this for Reds President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall:

Terry Francona

Pros: He's a legend. He's won multiple World Series titles and has a winning record as a skipper. Hiring Francona would be a signal that the Reds are finally serious about winning.

Cons: Is he ready to return to baseball in 2025? And will the Reds actually give him what he is looking for? Neither are cons about him as a manager—but there are clear reasons why he may not be interested in managing the Reds next season.

Skip Schumaker

Pros: Accountability seems to be a big thing for him. He was National League Manager of the Year in his first season as Marlins skipper. He would be a shift from the current organizational model for the Reds, though not as dramatic as hiring Francona.

Cons: He has only managed two seasons and finished with a 100-loss season in Miami. It is tough to pin that on him alone. There will also be a lot of teams vying for his services.

Buck Showalter

Pros: He's an experienced manager with a bit of playoff experience, lauded for his development of the core than launched the Yankees dynasty in the 90’s. He won Manager of the Year in 2022.

Cons: Like Francona, will the organization give him what he wants to actually come here?

David Ross

Pros: A former catcher that had postseason success as a player and took the Cubs to the playoffs in his first year managing in Chicago.

Cons: He's only been a manager for four seasons. He got ran out of Chicago in favor of Craig Counsell.

Honestly, if the Reds hire anyone of these four managers, I will be happy.

Jeff Carr
