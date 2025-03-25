Three Realistic Targets for Cincinnati Reds if They Add to roster Before Opening Day
The Cincinnati Reds may be searching for another quality bat to come off the bench in order to finalize the roster. Options are few, though, especially when you consider the requirements.
The Reds will be looking for a player that has been in another MLB spring training. So that rules out any free agents who remain unsigned (sorry JD Martinez). The move that the Reds likely make comes from the river wire or recently cut players. Not inspiring, I know, but I would be shocked if this delay in finalizing the roster was because they were working out some sort of monumental trade.
With that being said, there are three players I could see the Reds going after in a waiver claim or veteran minimum deal to fill out the bench:
Mitch Haniger - The Mariners recently gave him his outright release, but he has been working out in camp with them, so he is warmed up. He hasn’t played more than 121 games in the past three seasons as injuries have been a big part of his career. He does have a 6-WAR season, but that was 2018. He has a whopping .208 average in his last two seasons (591 at-bats). Reclamation project is an understatement. Perfect for the final spot on the bench.
Nick Pratto - Pratto is one of two players the Reds could look at who have been waived by the Kansas City Royals. He was once a highly touted prospect, but he has not yet panned out. Last season his WAR was -1.3 (basically Will Benson). Pratto is also left-handed like Benson, so this may not be the best addition to make.
Nelson Velasquez - He was also waived by the Royals and can play in the outfield. He’s right-handed which would make him a better pickup candidate than Pratto, but don’t go crazy. In three years he has a total of 0.0 WAR. He slugged .586 with 17 homers in part time play in 2023, so there’s that. The fielding metrics don’t love him, although Baseball Savant has his arm strength in the 86th percentile last year.
None of these options excite me and I would wonder just how much better any of them are than the options on the roster. Haniger has the name, but hasn’t been good for awhile. Neither Pratto nor Velasquez are good options.
So you’re probably wondering why I listed them…because that’s who I could find right now. Now maybe there is a different list, or the Reds make a trade for a bench player that isn’t expected right now.
Make no mistake, if the Reds make a move it will not be exciting. The limitations placed on this move make it that way. The Reds would not be able to sign Martinez right now and reasonably expect him to be ready to contribute to wins in less than two days.