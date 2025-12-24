Reds Prospect Turning Heads With Offensive Surge in Puerto Rican Winter League

Cincinnati Reds prospect Edwin Arroyo is impressing in the Puerto Rican Winter League. In 14 games with Cangrejeros de Santurce, Arroyo is slashing .352/.435/.481 with six extra-base hits and a stolen base.

Defensively, Arroyo has made two errors in 51 chances defensively.

The 22-year-old is Cincinnati's No. 8-ranked prospect.

"The switch-hitter swings the bat well from both sides with a contact-first approach that allows him to send line drives to all fields," MLB Pipeline wrote. "Before the injury, his power started to show up more consistently and there should be more of that in the tank to come. A very aggressive baserunner with above-average speed, Arroyo likes to steal bags and take extra bases."

In 2025, Arroyo spent the full season with Double-A Chattanooga, slashing .284/.345/.371 with 30 extra-base hits in 120 games.

The Reds acquired Arroyo along with Noelvi Marte, Levi Stoudt, and Andrew Moore in a trade that sent Luis Castillo to the Seattle Mariners.

It will be interesting to see what Arroyo's future is with the Reds as Elly De La Cruz is currently their shortstop and the Reds have no plans to have him move positions.

Regardless, it's good to see Arroyo continuing to play well in winter ball.

