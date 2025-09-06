Cincinnati Reds Minor League Recap: Top Performances From September 5, 2025
Alfredo Duno with a huge game
Four games were scheduled between the Cincinnati Reds Minor League affiliates. Here are the top performances from those games:
Louisville Bats (64-72) Won 5-4
- Blake Dunn went 2-4 with a triple, two RBIs, a walk and two runs scored.
- Hector Rodriguez went 1-4.
- Edwin Rios went 3-5 with two RBIs, including a walk-off single in the 10th inning.
- Christian Encarnacion-Strand went 2-4 with a run scored.
- Sam Moll pitched one scoreless inning.
- Buck Farmer pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings with a walk and a strikeout.
- Luis Mey pitched a scoreless inning with two strikeouts.
Chattanooga Lookouts (68-58) Lost 11-8
- Leo Balcazar went 0-2 with three walks and two runs scored.
- Cam Collier went 2-5 with two RBIs and a run scored.
- Ethan O'Donnell went 1-4 with a RBI and a walk.
- Ruben Ibarra went 2-5 with a solo home run and three RBIs.
- Trevor Kuncl pitched a scoreless inning with two strikeouts.
Dayton Dragons (50-76) Won 6-2
- Peyton Stovall went 1-4 with a double and a run scored.
- Jack Moss went 4-4 with a RBI and a run scored.
- John Michael Faile went 2-4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored.
- Johnathan Harmon pitched five innings with three hits allowed, one walk and four strikeouts.
Daytona Tortugas (65-64) Lost 12-7
- Kyle Henley went 3-5 with a RBI, three stolen bases and two runs scored. Henley now has 55 stolen bases on the year.
- Kien Vu went 1-5 with two RBIs and a run scored.
- Alfredo Duno went 4-4 with a solo home run, two RBIs, a stolen base and a run scored.
- Tyson Lewis went 1-5.
- Alfredo Alcantara went 3-4 with a stolen base and a run scored.
- Mason Neville went 0-4 with a sacrifice-fly RBI.
- Mason Morris pitched two innings with two hits allowed, three earned runs, a walk and three strikeouts.
- Brady Afthim pitched two innings with two hits allowed, one earned run and two strikeouts.
