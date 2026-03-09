Two Reds Top Prospects Turn Heads With Spring Training Homers

Usually around the sixth or seventh inning of spring training games, the regulars are out of the game, opening the door for prospects to get in and show what they can do.

On Sunday, that is exactly what happened for two of Cincinnati's top five prospects.

No. 2 Prospect - Alfredo Duno

Nov 9, 2025; Mesa, AZ, USA; Cincinnati Reds catcher Alfredo Duno during the Arizona Fall League Fall Stars Game at Sloan Park. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In the top of the seventh of Sunday's game against the San Diego Padres, Duno took a 91 mph sinker that was located on the inside corner deep over the center field wall. The exit velocity was 104.1 mph.

"Duno quickly got back to showing off impressive bat speed and raw power once he was fully healthy, routinely putting up elite-level exit velocities," MLB Pipeline wrote. "His approach and swing decisions have also improved, with his walk rate jumping up while cutting his strikeout rate and keeping his chase to a minimum, giving even more confidence that he’ll keep hitting, and getting to his power -- which has shown up mostly to his pull side thus far -- as he progresses."

Duno has all sorts of talent and his upside might be the highest in the Reds' system. He will likely start the 2026 season with High-A Dayton.

No. 5 Prospect - Tyson Lewis

Lewis was selected 51st overall out of high school by the Reds in the 2024 MLB Draft. He's quickly showed why. Lewis has a lot of pop for a kid that isn't that big.

On Sunday, with the wind blowing in, he took a 3-0 fastball 439 feet over the left-center field wall. It was hit 109.9 mph.

"A physical and athletic left-handed hitter, Lewis can hit the ball as hard as just about anyone in the Reds’ system, with a max exit velocity of over 112 mph during his time in the Florida State League," MLB Pipeline wrote. "He’s a very aggressive hitter who likes to attack early in the count and that got him into trouble when he moved up to a higher level. He had a 41 percent miss rate and 45 percent chase rate, per Synergy, in his 35 games with Daytona. The Reds feel more reps will enable him to hone in on a better overall approach and hit with two strikes so he can get to his considerable raw power more consistently."

The more reps Lewis gets, the better he will be. He is still just 20 years old and will likely start the 2026 season where he ended last season, with Low-A Daytona.

You can see both of their home runs below:

Alfredo Duno launches a two-run home run‼️ pic.twitter.com/iGpeWS5vK3 — Reds On The Rise (@RedsOnTheRise) March 8, 2026

Tyson Lewis adds to the Reds lead!



🔴 109.9 MPH

🔴 439 feet pic.twitter.com/g3XJEKcMQl — Reds On The Rise (@RedsOnTheRise) March 8, 2026

