Cincinnati Reds Expected to Promote Top Five Prospect Cam Collier to Double-A Chattanooga

This is exciting.

Greg Kuffner

Cincinnati Reds minor league player Cam Collier serves as a baserunner during rundown drills during spring training workouts, Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, at the team s spring training facility in Goodyear, Ariz.
Reds fourth-ranked prospect Cam Collier is expected to be promoted to Double-A Chattanooga, according to a source.

Collier missed an extended period of time to open the season after he tore a ligament in his thumb during a spring training game against the Chicago Cubs. He underwent surgery in March.

He made his return on May 19 with the ACL Reds and played in 10 games with them. He has played in 11 games with the Dayton Dragons in High-A.

Collier is hitting .338 with eight extra-base hits in 21 games this season.

Collier struggled in his rookie season before having a breakout season with Dayton last season and was named the Reds Minor League Position Player of the Year.

The 20-year-old played in 119 games for the High-A Dayton Dragons and slugged .248/.355/.443 with 42 extra-base hits in 2024.

"I was happy with myself," Collier told us in the offseason. "I feel like I played a little bit closer to the player that I know I can be. I took it as a win."

You can watch our exclusive interview that we had with Collier in the offseason below:

Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

