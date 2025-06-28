Cincinnati Reds Injury Update: Positive Progress Across the Board as Team Prepares To Head to Fenway
CINCINNATI – The Cincinnati Reds are moving closer to getting pitchers Hunter Green and Graham Ashcraft back on the field.
Manager Terry Francoa said prior to Saturday’s game against the San Diego Padres that Ashcraft threw Friday and the results were positive, and he will throw again Sunday.
Both Ashcraft and Greene are scheduled to throw against hitters Wednesday in Boston ahead of the final contest of the team’s three-game series at Fenway Park.
Asked if Greene would throw multiple innings, Francona said he didn’t know that yet.
Greene has been on the Injured List since being pulled from his most recent start June 4 with a groin injury and back soreness. He’s been receiving treatment and doing rehab work at the team’s spring training facility in Arizona.
Ashcraft also is dealing with a groin strain that landed him on the IL on June 17.
Francona also provided an update on outfielder Jake Fraley, who suffered a partial tear of his labrum while attempting to make a diving catch earlier this week
After receiving multiple opinions, Fraley is likely to avoid surgery.
“I don't think they want to go the surgery route,” Francona said. “I think he's pretty stable, which is good. I think sometimes when you have fluid in there, you don't feel stable.
“We're gonna try to go that (non-surgical) route,” Francona added. “I think that's a really great thing.”
Reds outfield Austin Hays returned to the lineup Friday night, going 1 for 4 with a double as the DH in the team’s 8-1 win against the Padres, but he isn’t in the lineup today.
Francona said that was the plan coming into the series.
“I just told him, we talked I think it was yesterday, and I said, 'Hey, you can go two out of three (games),’” Francona said. “I gave him his choice. And he can pinch-hit today for sure. They've got three lefties, and that's a good bat. But we just want to do him right.”