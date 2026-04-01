Brandon Williamson Struggles in Return as Reds Fall to Pirates

It's been 560 days since Brandon Williamson has faced Major League hitting in the regular season, and it was evident on Tuesday night against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Williamson lacked control, throwing 54 pitches in two innings, allowing five hits, two walks, and five earned runs. He would end up going 4.2 innings, allowing eight baserunners, including three home runs. The Reds drop their second game of the season as the 5-0 deficit was too much to overcome.

Meanwhile, the Reds' offense was no-hit through six innings, but showed some life in the 8th inning. Elly De La Cruz and Sal Stewart were able to go back-to-back with a pair of opposite-field home runs to cut the lead to three. Suarez and Myers were able to keep the train rolling, making it four straight batters to reach base.

However, the bottom half of the Reds' lineup was unable to capitalize. Here are our takeaways from the Reds 8-3 loss to the Pirates on Tuesday night.

Williamson Falls Flat In First Regular Season Game Since 2024

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Even though he is coming off Tommy John surgery and missing the entire 2025 season, this outing comes as a bit of a surprise given how dominant he was in the spring. In 16 innings, Williamson only allowed three earned runs. Terry Francona hoped to bring that momentum into the 2026 regular season as Williamson made the starting rotation in place of an injured Hunter Greene and Nick Lodolo.

He was able to prevent a run in the first inning after allowing the first two batters to reach base. In the second inning, the Pirates were able to capitalize on a three-run shot by Ryan O'Hearn and a solo shot by Bryan Reynolds to extend their lead to five. Oneil Cruz would also hit one of his two home runs of the game as well.

Terry Francona brought up his struggles after the game.

"The strike to ball ratio was around 50/50," Francona said. "He wasn't commanding like he can and will."

Williamson was able to settle down a little bit after the second inning, but the damage was done. Terry Francona decided enough was enough in the fifth inning. He earns his first loss of the 2026 season.

Bottom Half of the Lineup Must Improve

Mar 30, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds third baseman Ke'bryan Hayes (3) leads off from first in the seventh inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Somehow, the last two spots in the lineup have only two hits through five games. Tyler Stephenson and Jose Trevino are a combined 1-15 this season. Ke'Bryan Hayes is 1-12. Noelvi Marte has also yet to get his first hit of the season.

Nobody can expect all nine spots to perform at a high level every night. However, the lack of production at the bottom of the lineup is becoming concerning. For a team that struggled to score in 2025, the Reds need all the help they can get. Hayes and Trevino can no longer play on the same night. You just can't compete at the Major League level when it is 9 vs 7.

The Reds need the 7-8-9 hitters to contribute at least minimally so the top members of the offense can do their jobs.

Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Sal Stewart and Elly De La Cruz Stay Hot

If there are any positives to take away, Sal Stewart gets his fifth extra-base hit of the season on a home run, and Elly De La Cruz has now hit safely in four of the first five games with a homer of his own.

In order for the Reds to have success, the players you expect to be stars have to be stars. Stewart and De La Cruz need to be the anchors of this lineup. They have lived up to those expectations to start the 2026 campaign.

Though you need the bottom half of the lineup to show up eventually, it is critical for these two guys to show up and show out as often as they have been. It is the only chance the Reds have at scoring runs on a consistent basis.

The Reds and the Pirates go at it again tomorrow afternoon at 12:40 in the rubber match. It will be a battle of the aces. Paul Skenes vs Andrew Abbott.