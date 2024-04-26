Cincinnati Reds Star Elly De La Cruz and Cincinnati Bengals First Round Pick Amarius Mims Have Something in Common
The Cincinnati Reds congratulated the Cincinnati Bengals after they picked Georgia offensive tackle Amarius Mims in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Mims only started eight games in college, which has led to people comparing him to former Bengals first round offensive tackle Cedric Ogbuehi. That kind of comparison has me thinking of a shortsighted Reds comparison involving Elly De La Cruz.
Some fans had decided that, because he strikes out more than others, De La Cruz was the next Aristides Aquino. Fun for a moment, but ultimately a player that would never reach his potential. They were wrong for a bunch of reasons. They found one issue and decided that, since this other guy had the same issue, they were similar players.
De La Cruz hasn't yet played 162 games in his career, or the equivalent of a full season, and yet it is clear that he is just different. Different in every good way. He’s faster than most, has more power in his swing than most, and is now adding a consistency at the plate that is built on good pitch recognition and patience. De La Cruz is combing almost-superhuman traits with good development and will be a player that no Reds fan has ever seen.
Mims is inexperienced, but has plenty of potential. He has the physical traits that most elite linemen possess. Simply because he lacked a large highlight reel, some are assuming Mims is the next Ogbuehi.
Fans found out, rather quickly, they were completely wrong about De La Cruz. There's a real chance that Mims has success and ends the Ogbuehi comps in similar fashion.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Reds for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Watch: Spencer Steer Hits Game Winning Grand Slam Against Phillies
Cincinnati Reds Beat Philadelphia Phillies in Extra Innings
Series Preview: Cincinnati Reds at Philadelphia Phillies
Cincinnati Reds Rally Past Washington Nationals for 6-5 Win
Nick Lodolo Has Successful Rehab Start in Triple-A Louisville
Cincinnati Reds Prospect Rece Hinds Hits Towering Home Run in Triple-A Louisville
Cincinnati Reds Top Performers in Opening Day Win Over Washington Nationals
Brent Suter Shiners Bright in Cincinnati Reds’ Opening Day Win Over Nationals
Cincinnati Reds Beat Washington Nationals 8-2 on Opening Day
Cincinnati Reds Bringing Back Familiar Face on Minor League Deal
Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Starting Rotation
Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Bullpen
Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Infield
Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Outfield
Four Expectations for Reds Pitching Staff Ahead of 2024 Season
Prospect Overview: In Depth Look at Cincinnati Reds First Rounder Rhett Lowder
Cincinnati Reds Prospect Edwin Arroyo Has Season-Ending Surgery
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on Inside the Reds, all the time!
Follow Inside the Reds on Twitter/X: @InsideTheReds
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast