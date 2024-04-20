Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Star Elly De La Cruz on Record-Setting Pace to Start Season

Elly De La Cruz is a star.

James Rapien

Apr 17, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) celebrates
Apr 17, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) celebrates / Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

CINCINNATI — Reds star shortstop Elly De La Cruz finished 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBI, two runs scored and three stolen bases on Friday night against the Angels.

Not only did he help Cincinnati snap a three-game losing streak, but he continues to flash his potential.

We're only 19 games into the season, but De La Cruz already has six homers, 14 RBI and 10 stolen bases. He's on pace to finish with 51 home runs, 119 RBI and 85 steals.

For context, Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. was named National League MVP last season after hitting 41 home runs, 106 RBI and stealing 73 bases.

George Foster holds the Reds record for most home runs in a season (52). Hugh Nicol has the most stolen bases (138) in a season.

De La Cruz, 22, has quickly become one of the most electrifying players in baseball. Watch his home run from Friday's 7-1 win over the Angels below:

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Reds for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

Watch: Spencer Steer Hits Game Winning Grand Slam Against Phillies

Cincinnati Reds Beat Philadelphia Phillies in Extra Innings

Series Preview: Cincinnati Reds at Philadelphia Phillies

Cincinnati Reds Rally Past Washington Nationals for 6-5 Win

Nick Lodolo Has Successful Rehab Start in Triple-A Louisville

Cincinnati Reds Prospect Rece Hinds Hits Towering Home Run in Triple-A Louisville

Cincinnati Reds Top Performers in Opening Day Win Over Washington Nationals

Brent Suter Shiners Bright in Cincinnati Reds’ Opening Day Win Over Nationals

Cincinnati Reds Beat Washington Nationals 8-2 on Opening Day

Cincinnati Reds Bringing Back Familiar Face on Minor League Deal

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Starting Rotation

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Bullpen

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Infield

Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Outfield

Four Expectations for Reds Pitching Staff Ahead of 2024 Season

Prospect Overview: In Depth Look at Cincinnati Reds First Rounder Rhett Lowder

Cincinnati Reds Prospect Edwin Arroyo Has Season-Ending Surgery

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on Inside the Reds, all the time!

Follow Inside the Reds on Twitter/X: @InsideTheReds

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published |Modified
James Rapien

JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien covers the Bengals and Reds for Sports Illustrated's AllBengals.com and InsidetheReds.com. He's one-half of the Locked on Bengals Podcast. He's also the co-owner/creator of Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. He earned a journalism degree from the University of Cincinnati and has spent the majority of his professional career in the Queen City. Rapien previously covered the Cavaliers and Indians in Cleveland. He has a background in radio, which includes stops at 700 WLW, ESPN 1530 and 92.3 The Fan. He loves a good trade rumor and uses copious amounts of hot sauce on his food. Cincinnati chili is his go-to meal, followed by gallons of mint chocolate chip ice cream for dessert. When he isn't working or eating, he's probably walking his dog Finley or spending time with family. 