Cincinnati Reds Star Elly De La Cruz on Record-Setting Pace to Start Season
CINCINNATI — Reds star shortstop Elly De La Cruz finished 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBI, two runs scored and three stolen bases on Friday night against the Angels.
Not only did he help Cincinnati snap a three-game losing streak, but he continues to flash his potential.
We're only 19 games into the season, but De La Cruz already has six homers, 14 RBI and 10 stolen bases. He's on pace to finish with 51 home runs, 119 RBI and 85 steals.
For context, Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. was named National League MVP last season after hitting 41 home runs, 106 RBI and stealing 73 bases.
George Foster holds the Reds record for most home runs in a season (52). Hugh Nicol has the most stolen bases (138) in a season.
De La Cruz, 22, has quickly become one of the most electrifying players in baseball. Watch his home run from Friday's 7-1 win over the Angels below:
