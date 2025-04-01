Inside The Reds

It looks like the Reds trading for Singer this past offseason is paying off.

Mar 31, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Brady Singer (51) reacts after a play in the sixth inning against the Texas Rangers at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI -- Brady Singer made history on Monday night.

The Reds right-hander is the first Reds pitcher to pitch 7+ scoreless innings in his Reds debut since 1977 when Tom Seaver accomplished that feat. The Reds went on to win the game 14-3.

Singer was masterful and efficient Monday night against the Texas Rangers, allowing just one hit, twp walks and finishing with eight strikeouts. He threw just 92 pitches in his seven innings of work, an average of just over 13 pitches per inning.

To be mentioned in the same breath as Seaver is to be mentioned in the same breath as a Hall of Fame right-handed pitcher with 311 wins and 3,640 strikeouts. Seaver threw a no-hitter with the Reds on June 16, 1978 in Cincinnati a 4-0 win over the St. Louis Cardinals.

Singer was heavily backed by a Reds offense that provided him six runs through the first two innings. Matt McLain and Elly De La Cruz each hit home runs in the first two innings, the third straight game with a home run for McLain. The Reds were ahead 12-0 through six innings, which was more than enough for Singer to pitch another inning.

De La Cruz would homer again in the bottom of the seventh inning, finishing a triple shy of the cycle.

Saturday night will be the next start for Singer, a road game at the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Reds are 2-2 after the win. They play the Rangers on Tuesday at 6:40 p.m. ET.

