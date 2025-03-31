Inside The Reds

Watch: Cincinnati Reds Stars Hit Home Runs in Back-to-Back Innings

Greg Kuffner

Reds Elly De La Cruz (44) swings during the Reds 149th Opening Day game played against the San Francisco Giants on Thursday March 27, 2025. The Giants won the game with a final score of 6-4.
Reds Elly De La Cruz (44) swings during the Reds 149th Opening Day game played against the San Francisco Giants on Thursday March 27, 2025. The Giants won the game with a final score of 6-4. / Phil Didion/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Cincinnati Reds' offense exploded for six runs in the first two innings of Monday's game against the Texas Rangers.

In the first inning, Matt McLain hit a two-run home run to give the Reds a 2-0 lead. It was his third home run of the season

In the third, with McLain and Jose Trevino on the base paths, Elly De La Cruz hit a Kumar Rocker slider 418 feet over the center field wall for his first home run of the season.

Watch both home runs below:

