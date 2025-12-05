MLB Analyst Suggests Top Free Agent is Perfect Fit for Reds

The Kyle Schwarber sweepstakes appear to be heating up, and the Cincinnati Reds are reportedly still in the mix.

Earlier this week, Steve Phillips from MLB Network explained why it makes perfect sense for the Reds to go all in on Schwarber.

"I think this is the time and place for the Cincinnati Reds," Phillips said. "If it takes the fifth year, give it to him. You're never going to be in a better position than this time of moment and this place to have a window to win."

"Everybody would love to have the young starting pitching that they have in Cincinnati right now, affordable starting pitching. They've got a superstar in Elly De La Cruz, but they need the aircraft carrier, they need that big bat...This, to me, is like a no-brainer."

The Reds need a power bat in the middle of the order, and Schwarber is that. The slugger had a huge season in 2025, slashing .240/.365/.563 with 81 extra-base hits, including a National League-leading 56 home runs.

The Boston Red Sox, Pittsburgh Pirates, and Philadelphia Phillies are among the other teams making a run at signing Schwarber.

The Reds don't get many chances to sign an impact player like Schwarber in free agency. Like Phillips said, now is the time to be aggressive and put your chips all in.

You can watch the full clip below:

"This is the time and place for the Cincinnati Reds."@StevePhillipsGM explains why he thinks Kyle Schwarber is the perfect free agent fit for the Reds. #MLBNHotStove pic.twitter.com/ZwW7Rgy5NK — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) December 3, 2025

