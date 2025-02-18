Cincinnati Reds Players Rave About Terry Francona's Impactful First Speech
Terry Francona gave a motivational speech to the Reds' squad on Monday on the first day of full workouts.
The players are buying the hype around their new manager and had high praise about the speech.
"It was great. He got all of us fired up," Abbott said. "Good energy but centered toward being good for the team, being good for the organization but also being the best version of yourself as well. I haven't seen him manage a game yet so that's kind of a question but from the outside looking in, without having been managed by him, it looks like it's going to be a lot of fun."
Reds ace Hunter Greene said the team already fully trusts their new manager.
"Great speech," Green said. "Now, we’ve just got to go do it. His presence is great. He commands the room. His track record precedes him. We all trust him already."
Santiago Espinal didn't mince words, calling his new manager a "legend."
"He’s a legend. I can’t explain it better than that. He explained very straightforward what we have to do. Just play baseball the right way."
Jeimer Candelario, who is looking to have a bounce-back season, says the team is ready to do whatever it is Francona wants them to do to win.
"What can I say? He has done it. He came back. He’s going to do it again," Candelario said. "And he knows how to do it. We just follow him. Whatever he wants, we’ve got to do it and I know we’re going to make it."
it seems like Francona is already living up to the hype before spring training games have even begun.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
Cincinnati Reds Star Matt McLain is Healthy, to Play in Arizona Fall League
Report: Cincinnati Reds Rule Out Six Popular Managerial Candidates
Cincinnati Reds Expected to Target Two Candidates for Manager Job, Including Former Red
Cincinnati Reds Expected to “Aggressively Pursue” Trade for 3-Time All-Star This Offseason
Three Qualities the Next Cincinnati Reds Manager Must Have
Skip Schumaker Has Key Trait Cincinnati Reds Are Looking For in Next Manager
Nine Candidates to be Next Manager of the Cincinnati Reds Following David Bell Firing
Rhett Lowder Dazzles in Final Appearance of 2024, Wraps Up Impressive First Season
Marty Brennaman Weighs in on Reds Manager Search, Believes They Should Target World Series Champion Terry Francona
Cincinnati Reds Will Have to Compete With Multiple Teams to Land Skip Schumaker
Look: No. 2 Overall Pick Chase Burns in Cincinnati Reds Uniform for First Time
Watch: Nick Krall Discusses Reds’ Decision to Fire Manager David Bell
Look: Cincinnati Reds 2025 Spring Training Schedule Released
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast