Reds Manager Terry Francona Delivers Powerful Speech to Fire Up Team for the Season
When Terry Francona came out of retirement to accept the Reds' manager job in October, Reds fans all over the country were fired up.
After years of frustration and a disappointing 2024 season, fans are starting to believe that 2025 could finally be the year the Reds make a serious push for a division title and a playoff berth, with Francona at the helm.
On Monday, the first full-squad workout with the team, Francona gave a big speech to the team.
"I care so much, he said. "I want to do it right...I already (expletive) love them."
The skipper is known for his communication with players and staff and is well respected across the industry.
“Terry Francona, his communication skills are off the charts,” said Tampa Bay skipper Kevin Cash, who played for Francona in Boston and served as a coach on his staff in Cleveland. “I think that’s why he’s been in the game and been successful for so long.”
Francona told WLTW's Charlie Clifford that the team is eager, and he loves it. Reds fans grew frustrated with how many times they got thrown out on the bases last season and Francona knows that.
"There is a little bit of a fine line," Francona said. "In spring training, you want guys to be very aggressive because you want them to find out by going first to third, what is too much? I want them to find out now and not in June. I also don't want them looking over their shoulder afraid to make a mistake."
"When you play the game ultra-aggressively, as we will, you're going to make some mistakes. Now, saying that, I don't want us to lead the league in making outs on the bases. I think fans sometimes want to see you be very vocal and call guys out. I am not sure that is holding guys accountable; that is embarrassing players. You never want to do that."
There’s a palpable buzz around spring training, even this early, leaving fans to wonder: could 2025 finally be the year the Reds reclaim the division crown for the first time since 2012?
