Cincinnati Reds Recall Outfielder Blake Dunn
The Cincinnati Reds have recalled outfielder Blake Dunn to the major leagues. The 25-year old was sent to Louisville back on June 13 and spent time on the IL after getting a cut on his forehead from a pitch that hit him.
Dunn has 11 hits in the 11 games since being sent down. Those hits include a homer and three doubles.
Dunn may get a more extended look this time around for the Reds. The depth of the outifled was an issue to begin the year but an even bigger issue, now.
He was initially called up and made his debut on June 4th for the Reds. Dunn got just one hit, a double, in his first seven career gaffes in the majors.
In a corresponding move, the Reds sent Levi Jordan down to Louisville.
Outfield depth has been tested recently with the struggles of Will Benson (which he is hopefully past) and injuries to TJ Friedl and Jake Fraley.
