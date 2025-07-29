Cincinnati Reds Trade Target Gets Positive Update After Leaving Game With Injury
Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suarez exited Monday night's game after being hit by a pitch on his right hand in the ninth inning against the Detroit Tigers.
Suarez had X-Rays taken after the game. Thankfully, the 34-year-old was on the receiving end of good news.
X-Rays were negative, which means Suarez didn't have any broken bones. He told reporters that he'll undergo more tests on Tuesday.
The fastball hit him on the right hand in the top of the ninth inning of a 5-1 game. He exited the game and the entire baseball world held their breath.
Suarez has been seen as a top trade piece for multiple teams, including the Cincinnati Reds and the Tigers. Detroit had been a newcomer into the sweepstakes, Suarez began his career in the Motor City after signing as an international free agent in 2008.
Suarez is batting .248 with 36 home runs and 87 RBIs in 105 games for the Diamondbacks. The 34 year old is in the final year of his contract and is set to become a free agent at the end of the season. Depending on the severity, this could change many teams' plans at the deadline.
Suarez is considered the top hitter on the trade market.
MLB insider Jon Heyman is reporting that the Reds, Yankees, Mariners and Cubs have also expressed interest in Suarez ahead of the deadline.
Bob Nightengale reported that the New York Yankees and Seattle Mariners are the two teams that are most aggressively pursuing Suarez.
That doesn't mean he's going to end up with the Yankees or Mariners, but it's an indicator that the Reds may not be willing to push as many chips in to land the top slugger that's available at the deadline.