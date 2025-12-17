Former Cincinnati Reds Pitcher to Sign With Philadelphia Phillies

Former Cincinnati Reds pitcher Levi Stoudt is signing a deal with the Philadelphia Phillies, according to Ari Alexander.

Stoudt was acquired by the Reds along with Andrew Moore, Edwin Arroyo, and Noelvi Marte in a dal that sent Luis Castillo to the Seattle Mariners.

The 28-year-old appeared in just four games for Cincinnati, all in the 2023 season. He gave up `` runs on 16 hits in 10 1/3 innings.

Before the 2024 season got underway, the Reds designated Stoudt for assignment, and he was claimed by the Mariners.

He wasn't shy about not loving his time with Cincinnati after returning Seattle.

“It was different,” he told the Seattle Times. “It was a little bit of I’d say lack of direction, in my sense. It was kind of not much of a philosophy. It was kind of just go play baseball and we’ll help you along the way.

In the summer of 2024, Stoudt was DFA'd by the Mariners and he's spent the last two seasons with the Orioles' organization.

Stoudt will look for a fresh start in Philly.

Source: Phillies have signed RHP Levi Stoudt to a minor league deal.



Stoudt made four MLB appearances with the #Reds in 2023 and was part of the Luis Castillo trade from the #Mariners in 2022.



He pitched in the #Orioles system in 2025. pic.twitter.com/k3reIPgTcM — Ari Alexander (@AriA1exander) December 17, 2025

