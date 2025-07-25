Cincinnati Reds' Rival One of Multiple Teams Eyeing Top Slugger at Trade Deadline
CINCINNATI — The Reds are reportedly interested in acquiring Eugenio Suarez before the trade deadline on July 31.
They aren't alone.
MLB insider Jon Heyman is reporting that the Yankees, Mariners and Cubs have also expressed interest in Suarez and that there are "likely more" suitors.
What Does It Mean?
The Reds may be interested, but they're unlikely to win a bidding war for Suarez. The 34-year-old will be a free agent this offseason. He has 36 home runs, which was fourth in the big leagues entering Thursday's games. He also has a league leading 86 RBI.
Level of Interest
Bob Nightengale reported that the New York Yankees and Seattle Mariners are the two teams that are most aggressively pursuing Suarez.
That doesn't mean he's going to end up with the Yankees or Mariners, but it's an indicator that the Reds may not be willing to push as many chips in to land the top slugger that's available at the deadline.
Cincinnati currently sits at 53-50 and 2 1/2 games behind the San Diego Padres for the third and final National League Wild Card spot. The MLB trade deadline is Thursday, July 31 at 6 p.m. ET.
The Reds begin a three-game series with the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night in Cincinnati. Nick Martinez will be on the mound for Cincinnati.
