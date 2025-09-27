Connor Phillips Has Made Big Changes to Give Reds Major Boost During Playoff Push
Cincinnati Reds pitcher Connor Phillips is having a fantastic season in 2025. He has not allowed a run in his last 10 innings and is earning more pressure situations out of the bullpen, including Friday night's game where he pitched 1 1/3 innings perfect innings with three strikeouts in a must win game.
"Connor Phillips has been a game-changer for us," manager Terry Francona said following the Reds’ 3-1 win over the Milwaukee Brewers. "We're dying for our young guys to do well, but then to see it right in the middle of a pennant race, that's exciting.” Phillips entered the game in a 1-1 game with a runner on base. "Go get the job done," Phillips said when asked about his mindset going into the game and the situation he was in. "I'm going to go out there and do what I can to pass the ball off to the next guy and do it as cleanly as possible."
He certainly delivered.
In 2024, Phillips struggled mightily. He had an ERA of 9.00 in April with 16 walks and 17 strikeouts. In May, his ERA was 7.89, and in June, it was 14.67. The Reds sent him down all the way to the Arizona Complex League to work on his mechanics. He looked better once he returned to Louisville on August 21, where he finished with a 4.50 ERA in two starts that month. He finished September with a 1.72 ERA.
The Reds transitioned Phillips into a bullpen role this season, starting in May after returning from the injured list. In 34 games with Louisville, he went 1-2 with a 2.84 ERA and a 1.16 WHIP. More importantly, he cut his walks down. He walked 23 batters this season in Triple-A, down from the 60 he walked in 2024.
Phillips has a 0.84 ERA in the month of September. In the 23.2 innings this season, his ERA is sitting at 2.66. Batters are hitting just .128 off of him, and he has only walked 11 batters with 30 strikeouts.
His fastball tops 100 MPH frequently with arm-side life and ranks in the 98th percentile across MLB. He uses a sweeper that has 15 inches of horizontal movement. He is still only 24 years old; he is showing that he can be an elite reliever and could make a case for a closer role in the future if his performance continues at this pace.