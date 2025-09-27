Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Edge Brewers Behind Dominant Pitching Performance

Are the Reds actually going to get into the Postseason?

Alex Frank

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Gavin Lux (2) hits a double and advance to third on fielding error during the sixth inning of their game against the Milwaukee Brewers Friday, September 26, 2025 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Cincinnati Reds outfielder Gavin Lux (2) hits a double and advance to third on fielding error during the sixth inning of their game against the Milwaukee Brewers Friday, September 26, 2025 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. / Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI -- This Reds team deserves a lot of credit for their resilience. How many times this season did we think this season was over? The amount of gut-punching losses, and now somehow the Reds have the opportunity to clinch a Postseason berth Saturday? That's almost kind of hard to fathom.

Friday night, the Reds fell behind 1-0. At times this season, that small deficit felt like it was too much to overcome. But not this time, and not this time against the Milwaukee Brewers. The Reds rallied for a 3-1 win, moving them to 82-78. This guarantees the Reds their fourth winning season in their last six seasons. More importantly, the Reds now control their own playoff destiny with two games to go.

The Reds bullpen was spectacular Friday night, hurling 4 1/3 shutout innings with no runs, no hits, one walk and six strikeouts.

Connor Phillips was the winning pitcher, and he's no 5-0 this season. Talk about a bounce-back season. It's part of this team's resilience.

Emilio Pagan's 31st save is another surprise part of this team. Who would have thought he'd be this team's closer. Pagan has played a vital role on this team and will over the next two games.

Scoring Summary

Bottom 3rd
MIL: Brice Turang RBI single (Brewers lead 1-0)

Top 4th
CIN: Spencer Steer RBI single (Tied 1-1)

Top 6th
CIN: Miguel Andujar RBI single (Reds lead 2-1)
CIN: Tyler Stephenson RBI sacrafice fly (Reds lead 3-1)

Updating the National League Wild Card Standings

The New York Mets lost 6-2 to the Miami Marlins earlier Friday night. That means the Reds, at 82-78, are now tied with the Mets for the third National League WIld Card. Because the Reds own the tiebreaker ovet the Mets, they can clinch the third National League Wild Card with a win and Mets loss Saturday night.

The Arizona Diamondbacks were leading the San Diego Padres 2-0 in the bottom of the third at the time this story was published.

On Deck

Saturday night could be a memorable night for the Reds. They can clinch a Postseason berth with a win and a Mets loss. The Mets actually play before the Reds at 4:10 E.T., while the Reds will play the Brewers at 7:10 E.T..

The game will be nationally televised on FOX. Reds left-hander Andrew Abbott (9-7, 2.80 ERA) will start against Brewers left-hander Robert Gasser (0-1, 6.00 ERA).

The Reds have one of their best starters on the mound in a game where they could win and punch their ticket to the Postseason. This is what it's all about. It's time for this franchise to take that step they've come so close to taking for so long.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

MLB Insider Makes Bold Declaration Following Hunter Greene's Latest Start for Reds

Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Showcases Leadership With Support of Ian Gibaut 

Report: Reds' Top Prospect Chase Burns to Start Season in Dayton

Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season

Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season

Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025

Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club

Cincinnati Reds Right Hander Brady Singer Has Added a New Pitch to His Arsenal This Offseason

Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson Expected to Miss Start of 2025 Regular Season With Oblique Injury

Cincinnati Reds Make Flurry of Roster Moves With Opening Day Looming

Look: Cincinnati Reds May Be Getting New Uniforms for 2025 Regular Season

Great American Ballpark Has Been Disrespected By National Media

Great American Ballpark Ranked Among MLB’s WORST Stadiums Ahead of 2025 MLB Season

Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death

Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
Alex Frank
ALEX FRANK

Alex Frank brings his passion for Reds Baseball and sports media to Reds On SI. With a commitment to original, detailed and accurate reporting and inside, Alex keeps Reds fans informed with the latest breaking news and other information fans need to know about their favorite team. Alex has years of experience, covering the NFL, NCAA and more for a plethora of outlets including SB Nation, CLNS Media, Associated Press, The Wright Way Sports Network, Chatterbox Sports and The Front Office News. While a student at the University of Cincinnati, Alex served as Bearcast Media's Sports Director for three years while hosting weekly talk shows and podcasts and broadcasting Bearcats Football and Men's Basketball games.

Home/Cincinnati Reds Analysis