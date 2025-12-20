Caleb Ferguson Excited for New Opportunity With Reds
The Reds' biggest need outside of an impact bat was a left-handed reliever. Last year, when Sam Moll struggled, they utilized Graham Ashcraft as their left-handed specialist even though he's right-handed, because of his reverse splits.
Earlier this week, the Reds signed left-handed pitcher Caleb Ferguson to a one-year, $4.5 million deal.
Ferguson is a local kid, born in Columbus, Ohio. He's been a solid reliever for the majority of his career. Splitting time between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Seattle Mariners in 2025, the left-hander finished with a 5-4 record with a 3.58 ERA in a career-high 70 games. He has posted a 3.66 ERA and a 1.27 WHIP over his seven-season career.
The veteran spoke to the Cincinnati media this week and was asked why he chose Cincinnati.
"I think the runway with the bullpen only having one lefty down there," Ferguson said. "I think watching the team looked like a lot of fun. Everybody plays this game hoping for a chance to win. I feel like this is my best chance to go win some ballgames. I am an Ohio native guy, so being able to play at home at this time of my career is pretty cool."
Ferguson said he's already spoken to Terry Francona.
"I have heard from him. He was very, very excited. He told me it was a need on his roster last year, so he's very excited that it's filled for him."
The 29-year-old has spent time with the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, Houston Astros. Pirates, and Mariners.
You can watch his full media availability below:
Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.