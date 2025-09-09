Injury Update: Latest on Reds Pitcher Graham Ashcraft
Cincinnati Reds pitcher Graham Ashcraft has been on the injured list since the end of August with right distal forearm soreness.
He played catch on September 6 and threw a side session on September 7. He is expected to throw a live bullpen session to hitters on Wednesday, September 10.
If the live bullpen session goes well, Ashcraft could be activated soon. In his first season out of the bullpen, the right-hander has appeared in 53 games for Cincinnati with an ERA of 3.72 with 56 strikeouts in 58 innings.
The Reds' bullpen has struggled of late, and getting Ashcraft back could help with the depth. Chase Burns could also be activated later this week.
The Reds are 72-72 and currently four games back of the New York Mets for the third and final National League Wild Card spot.
