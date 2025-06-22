INSTANT REACTION: Andrew Abbott Throws Like an All-Star, Reds Beat Cardinals 4-1
CINCINNATI -- Reds left-handed starter Andrew Abbott has performed at an All-Star caliber level for most of the first half of the season. That includes Sunday afternoon in St. Louis against the Cardinals, with Abbott pitching seven strong innings in the Reds' 4-1 win.
After Friday's game got away and Saturday's crushing meltdown in the eighth and ninth innings, the Reds needed Abbott to steady the ship and pace the Reds to salvage one game in St. Louis. Abbott delivered just that, and the Reds stay above .500 at 40-38 on the season.
Matt McLain extended his hit streak to 10 games with a home run in the first inning. Jake Fraley delivered a go-ahead RBI double in the fifth inning, which was followed by an RBI-sacrifice fly from TJ Friedl that gave the Reds a 3-1 lead.
The Cardinals didn't score the rest of the way, and the Reds rode their decisive fifth inning to a 4-1 win.
Here are our takeaways from Sunday afternoon's 4-1 win over the Cardinals:
Andrew Abbott Delivers
After Saturday's crushing 11-inning loss, the Reds left-hander steadied the ship and pitched seven strong innings. Abbott allowed just one earned run on three hits. He didn't walk any Cardinals hitters and struck out three, with 75 of his 100 pitches thrown for strikes.
It was great to see Abbott be able to maximize the length of his start against the Cardinals this time around. The last time he started against St. Louis, Abbott's start was rain-shortened to just four innings. He didn't take the mound following the rain delay.
Whenever the Reds need a strong start from a starting pitcher to steady the ship in facing adversity, they can rely on Abbott to deliver it. That's what he did on Sunday.
McLain's Streak
Back in the No. 2 spot in the lineup for just the second time since May 11, McLain paid immediate dividends with a solo home-run in the top of the fist inning. McLain has a hit in each of the last 10 games and is average has improved to .209 on the season.
McLain had a really solid series in St. Louis, including a three-hit game on Saturday afternoon. He looks like he has his confidence back. That would be big for a Reds team that has been inconsistent at the plate all season long.
Bullpen Bounces Back
Taylor Rogers, Lyon Richardson and Emilio Pagan combined to pitch the final two innings, allowing just one walk. The trio just needed 30 pitches to get through the final two innings.
Pagan now has 18 saves in 21 opportunities this season.
Notes and Observations
- The Reds went 1-5 with runners in scoring position and left just two runners on base.
- The Cardinals also went 1-5 with runners in scoring position and left four runners on base.
- Cardinals right-hander Miles Mikolas started and went five innings. He allowed three runs (two earned) and walked one, while striking out six.
On Deck
The Reds return home this week for a six-game homestand.
It starts with a three-game series against the reigning American League champion New York Yankees starting on Monday. All three games will start at 7:10 E.T. and can be seen on FanDuel Sports Network Cincinnati and heard on 700WLW.
Nick Lodolo (5-5, 3.71 ERA) will get the ball Monday night for the Reds against Yankees right-hander Allan Winans, who will be making his season debut.
The Reds No. 1 prospect Chase Burns will be making his Major League debut Tuesday night against Yankees left-hander Carlos Rodon (9-5, 3.10 ERA).
As of this publication, Brady Singer (7-5, 4.13 ERA) will take the mound on Wednesday night against Yankees left-hander Max Fried (9-2, 2.05 ERA).
After an off-day Thursday, the Reds will welcome the San Diego Padres for a weekend series. It's a weekend that will be celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Big Red Machine. A full overview of the weekend-long celebration can be found here.
All three games against the Padres will be televised on FanDuel Sports Network.