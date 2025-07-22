INSTANT REACTION: Brady Singer Gets Pummeled in Reds' 10-8 Loss to Nationals
CINCINNATI -- Reds right-handed starting pitcher Brady Singer gave up seven earned runs in just 2 1/3 innings and the Reds fell to the Washington Nationals 10-8 on Monday night.
The Reds trailed 7-0 after three innings, before rallying to make it 8-6 through the top of the fifth.
Two runs by the Nationals in the bottom of the seventh, though, put the game out of reach and dropped the Reds to 52-49 on the season.
Here are our key takeaways from the Reds 10-8 loss to the Nationals Monday night:
Brady Singer Roughed Up
It was not a good night on Monday for the Reds right-hander. The first four batters he faced reached, and the Nationals scored four runs in the bottom of the first to set the tone for the game.
Singer never settled into the game, giving up a home run, double and single in the bottom of the third as the Nationals extended their lead to 7-0.
Snger threw ust 57 pitches, 35 of them for strikes. But getting hit hard against a Nationals team that entered just 39-60 is not going to help this Reds team compete for a playoff berth.
Cincinnati Reds Battle Back
Trailing 7-0 through three innings, the Reds could have packed it in. Instead, they fought back to score five runs in top of the fourth and one run in the top of the sixth to make it an 8-6 game.
The Reds left the bases loaded in the top of the fifth when Reds catcher Jose Trevino flied out to deep center field.
The Reds didn't score again until the ninth inning, despite facing a Nationals bullpen that ranks towards the bottom in several categories in Major League Baseball.
Notes And Observations
- The Nationals went 7-20 with runners in scoring position and left 14 runners on base.
- Nationals starting pitcher Jake Irvin pitched just 3 2/3 innings with six hits, five earned runs, three walks and one strikeout.
- The Reds are now 1-3 against the Nationals this season.
- Reds hitters struck out just three times Monday night.
- Cincinnati went 6-18 with runners in scoring position and left eight runners on base.
- Will Benson pinch hit as the tying run in the top of the ninth and struck out.
On Deck
The series between the Reds and Nationals continues Tuesday night at 6:45 E.T.
Reds rookie right-hander Chase Burns (0-1, 6.19 ERA) will start against Nationals right-hander Brad Lord (2-5, 3.46 ERA).
FanDuel Sports Network Cincinnati and 700WLW will have the game on television and radio, respectively.