Former Reds Pitcher Named Nationals’ Assistant Pitching Coach

Former Cincinnati Reds pitcher Sean Doolittle was named assistant pitching coach for the Washington Nationals.

The 39-year-old appeared in 45 games for the Reds in 2021. He pitched in 38 1/3 innings with an ERA of 4.46, a WHIP of 1.513, and 41 strikeouts.

Doolittle spent the 2025 season with the Nationals as a pitching strategist. He will stay on the staff in 2026.

“What stood out right away was when I was talking with all pitchers separately, every time, unsolicited they brought up Sean and just how impactful he’s been on each of their careers and how they were hoping to have him back,” new manager Blake Butera told MLB.com. “The positive sentiment around Sean was something right away where I was like, all right I wasn’t even asking for this and to hear that type of feedback.”

Doolittle had a 3.20 ERA and 112 saves in his 11-year career. He spent time with the Oakland Athletics, Washington Nationals, Reds, and Seattle Mariners.

The left-hander was drafted by the Athletics in the first round of the 2007 MLB Draft. He made his MLB Debut on June 5, 2012 and struck out three batters in 1 1/3 scoreless innings against the Texas Rangers.

