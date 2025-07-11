Instant Reaction: Cincinnati Reds Beat Marlins 6-0 to Split Series With Miami
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds (48-46) earned a series split when they beat the Miami Marlins (42-50) 6-0 at Great American Ballpark on Thursday night.
Nick Lodolo pitched a gem, but the game was led by the lineup.
Elly De La Cruz Joins Rare Company
De La Cruz just keeps hitting. He had another multi-hit game, but his first hit put him in rare company.
He became just the third player in franchise history to amass 100 base hits before the All Star Break. Only Barry Larkin (twice) and Pete Rose (12 times) are the other two Reds to accomplish the feat.
Steer Stays Hot
Steer uncorked a solo home run in the second inning to extend the Reds lead, at that point, to two. He has been turning it on recently.
Steer has a .302/.342/.488 slash line over the last 50 games. He has more hits the strikeouts during that span.
Lodolo’s Resurgence Continues
Despite a first-inning scare that he might be dealing with complications from a blister, Lodolo dealt. He leaned on a lot of weak contact and remained pitch-efficient.
He had more strikeouts than base runners allowed and didn’t allow a walk for the sixth start this season. His ERA now sits at 3.41 for the season.
Lodolo threw 91 pitches in this one.
Other Notes:
- Reds were 3-for-7 with runners in scoring position
- Reds held Marlins to 0-for-3 with runners in scoring position
- De La Cruz and Austin Hays combined to go 4-for-7 with four RBI
Reds begin a three-game set with the Colorado Rockies on Friday. Chase Burns will make his fourth career start. German Marquez will oppose him for the Rockies.