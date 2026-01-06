Cincinnati Reds Reveal Jersey Numbers for Newest Acquisitions

The Cincinnati Reds have released uniform numbers for two of their recent acquisitions from this offseason. At the end of 2025, the Reds made two moves. They signed outfielder JJ Bleday to a one-year contract and traded for outfielder Dane Myers from the Miami Marlins.

Bleday will wear number 22. In 2024, he had a career year, hitting 20 home runs and posting an OPS+ of 120. Nick Krall is banking on him being able to get back to those 2024 numbers. Bleday has been a negative WAR player in every season except 2024, but he also lacked playing time, playing in fewer than 100 games in every other season. Recent players to wear 22 include Wade Miley, Luke Maile, Brandon Drury, and Derek Dietrich.

"I've always wanted to play for the Reds,“ Bleday told reporters. "I've always loved the organization and the stadium." When asked about his struggles in 2025, he responded: "It was a little bit of physical and a little bit of mental," Bleday continued. "Definitely pressed to do more, get results, not up to my standards. I was disappointed, but I learned a lot about myself. I was able to finish the season strong. I feel like I am in a good place now. I feel like I am getting back to where I was in 2024. I am really looking forward to spring here coming up with the adjustments I have made."

Dane Myers will wear number 17. The Reds acquired Myers from the Miami Marlins in exchange for prospect Ethan O'Donnell. Myers played in 100 or more games for the first time in 2025. He gives the Reds speed and defense. He did hit six home runs in 2025. Our own Greg Kuffner had a one-on-one with the new Reds outfielder, and it turns out he's already a fan of Skyline Chili.

"I actually have (tried it) already," Myers said. My high school baseball coach is a big Cincinnati Reds fan, so he actually came out there when we played the Reds when I was on the Marlins. He told me before we made the trip, 'You've got to try some.' He took me to get some, and I actually enjoyed it. I can say I like it, and I will probably be eating some more."

Previous Reds to wear number 17 include Connor Joe, Stuart Fairchild, Kyle Farmer, and Brian Goodwin.

