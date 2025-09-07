Instant Reaction: Hunter Greene Dominates New York Mets in Reds' 3-2 Win
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds had to beat the New York Mets on Sunday if they wanted any realistic chance of making the playoffs. Hunter Greene made sure he gave them a chance to do just that.
Pitching Dominance:
Rookie Brandon Sproat made his MLB debut for the Mets and was dominant early on. He carried a no-hitter through five innings until Noelvi Marte singled in the bottom of the sixth. The Reds ended up scoring three runs in the inning. Sproat's final line would be six innings pitched, three hits, three runs, four walks, and seven strikeouts.
Greene out-dueled Sprout, allowing just one hit, a solo home run, two walks, and 12 strikeouts. He set the tone early, striking out Francisco Lindor, Juan Soto, and Pete Alonso to start the game. It was pure dominance from the Reds' ace. He gave everything he had to keep the Reds' playoff hopes alive.
Scoring Summary:
- Brett Batty solo home run to right field. 1-0 Mets
- Noelvi Marte walks and steals second, advanced on a ground out and scored on a sacrifice fly by Austin Hays. Game is tied at 1.
- Noelvi Marte singles, Elly De La Cruz lines a RBI double to score Marte from first and took third on the throw home. 2-1 Reds.
- Austin Hays singled, De La Cruz scores. 3-1 Reds.
- Juan Soto solo home run in the top of the ninth. 3-2 Reds.
Bullpen:
- Nick Martinez pitched a scoreless eighth inning.
- Tony Santillan allowed a solo home run to Juan Soto, Pete Alonso reached on a throwing error from Elly De La Cruz, Brandon Nimmo singled but Santillan would get the final two outs on a 6-4-3 double play on a broken bat ground ball to Elly De La Cruz.
On Deck:
The Reds travel out west on Monday to play the San Diego Padres in a three-game series, another pivotal series for the Reds to keep their postseason dreams alive. Nick Lodolo is scheduled to start for the Reds on Monday; the Padres have not named a starter at the moment. Cincinnati is four games back of New York for the final Wild Card spot and can make up ground in the upcoming series against the Padres. First pitch is at 9:40 p.m. Eastern Time.