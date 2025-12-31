Reds Insider Thinks One Player Is Poised for a Breakout in 2026

If the Reds don't add a middle-of-the-order bat this offseason, they'll need some current players to step up in a big way offensively in 2026.

MLB.com recently chose one player to break out on each team. For the Reds, that player was outfielder Noelvi Marte.

"Marte, who struggled offensively and defensively as a third baseman during his brief big league career, was moved to right field after the All-Star break in 2025 and seemed to feel a weight lift off his shoulders," MLB.com's Mark Sheldon wrote. "The club liked how instinctual he was playing the outfield and noticed it freed him up offensively as well. Marte was slated to get more reps in right field and center field during Dominican winter ball. With more experience, he could really come into his own as a hitter and fielder in 2026."

After starting the 2025 season with Triple-A Louisville, Marte appeared in 90 games for Cincinnati, slashing .263/.300/.448 with 33 extra-base hits. As Sheldon said, Marte appeared to get even more comfortable at the plate after switching to the outfield on a regular basis.

If Marte can continue to build on his impressive 2025 season, Cincinnati has a much higher ceiling offensively.

You can see MLB.com's full list here.

