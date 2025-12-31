Reds Fans Ranked Among Most Frustrated MLB Fanbases

After coming off their first postseason appearance since 2020 and just their second since 2013, you'd think Reds fans would be happy.

However, after failing to land Kyle Schwarber in free agency and not reallocating that money toward another bat to bolster the offense, Cincinnati’s fan base ranks among the most frustrated in Major League Baseball.

ESPN.com's David Schoenfield ranked MLB's 10 most frustrated fan bases, and he had the Reds come in at No. 9.

"But a bigger boiling point was reached this offseason," Schoenfield wrote. "Schwarber was the absolute perfect fit for the Reds in free agency: They're desperate for power, and Schwarber grew up in Ohio rooting for his hometown team. The Reds rarely venture into free agency, especially in the big-boy market, but they went after Schwarber, who even said he was "impressed" with their presentation. In the end, the offer fell short as Schwarber returned to the Phillies."

"The kicker: Apparently, the money the Reds offered Schwarber won't go somewhere else, as reports suggested ownership was only willing to pay Schwarber under the belief he would sell tickets. As my colleague Brad Doolittle wrote, 'The Reds need to do something -- and they need to stop making excuses for why they don't.'"

Schoenfield hit the nail on the head here. On paper, the Reds might already be in better shape than they were last season. However, it feels like the perfect time for the front office and ownership to be aggressive and make a big move, and that hasn't transpired yet.

While the offseason isn't over yet, patience is running thin for Reds fans who want to see them add an impact bat to help an offense that struggled mightily in 2025.

