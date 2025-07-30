INSTANT REACTION: Los Angeles Dodgers Use Late Rally to Beat Cincinnati Reds 5-4
CINCINNATI -- These kinds of losses hurt more. Not just because of the leverage riding on these games or the opponent, but also because of what happened in the game and the end result.
Tuesday night's 5-4 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers was a gut-punch for the Reds. It was a game the Reds led 4-2 through six innings and, just as they did Monday night, had the chance to break wide open early and often.
The Dodgers are the measuring stick for every team in the National League, and the Reds are finding that out this week.
Even after a dominant performance from Nick Lodolo, the Reds bullpen couldn't hold the lead in a tough loss Tuesday night.
Now, the Reds will once again be looking to avoid a series sweep Wednesday night when they face the Dodgers with Shohei Ohtani on the mound.
Here are our key takeaways from Tuesday night's 5-4 loss to the Dodgers:
Bullpen Melts Down
Leading 4-2 heading into the top of the seventh, the Reds brought in right-hander Graham Ashcraft looking to hold onto a two-run lead.
Ashcraft ran into trouble and gave up the lead. The Dodgers third and fourth hitters, Will Smith and Freddie Freeman, delivered RBI singles in the top of the seventh to tie the game.
Then in the top of the ninth, Reds closer Emilio Pagan gave up the game-winning double with two outs to Smith.
In 3 1/3 innings, the Reds bullpen allowed three earned runs on five hits and two walks.
The bullpen has had some good moments this season, but Tuesday night was not one of them. This team has to hold on to multi-run leads in the late innings, regardless of who the opponent is. Then again, maybe trading for a reliever can help hold onto leads down the stretch this season.
Nick Lodolo Continues To Dominate
Lodolo entered Tuesday night with wins in each of his last three starts, including a complete game shutout last Wednesday against the Washington Nationals.
He continued his impressive month of July with 11 strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings against the Dodgers. He had six strikeouts through two innings, and he gave every fan in attendance at Great American Ball Park free pizza by himself Tuesday night.
The Reds left-hander allowed just two earned runs on six hits and one walk, throwing 66 of his 94 pitches for strikes.
In five starts in the month of July, Lodolo pitched 33 1/3 innings with 38 strikeouts and four walks. We're seeing the dominance Lodolo really shine through, with an ERA of 1.89 in July.
Andrew Abbott is the Reds staff ace, but Lodolo is just as important to the Reds playoff chances as we head towards the end of July and into August.
Notes And Observations
- The Dodgers out-hit the Reds 11-6.
- The Reds went just 1-6 with runners in scoring position and left six runners on base.
- Former Reds pitcher Alexis Diaz pitched 1 1/3 innings and earned the win Tuesday night.
- Dodgers starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow went four+ innings with four earned runs, four hits and five walks. Only 46 of his 84 pitches were for strikes.
- Jake Fraley and Noelvi Marte both homered for the Reds in the bottom of the fourth inning.
- The Dodgers went 2-10 with runners in scoring position and left eight runners on base.
- Three Dodgers hitters had multiple hits Tuesday night. No Reds hitter had multiple hits.
On Deck
The series finale between the Reds and Dodgers is Wednesday night at Great American Ball Park.
Reds right-hander Nick Martinez (9-9, 4.69 ERA) will start against Dodgers superstar right-hander Shohei Ohtani (0-0, 1.50 ERA). This is Ohtani's seventh start this season.
First pitch is at 7:10 E.T. on FanDuel Sports Network Cincinnati and 700WLW. The game will also be televised nationally on MLB Network in out-of-market areas.