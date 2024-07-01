Jonathan India Wins National League Player of the Week

Inside The Reds

India hit over .500 for the week to win the award

Jun 18, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jonathan India (6) gestures as he comes around to score on a two run home run by third baseman Santiago Espinal (not pictured) against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Jonathan India has been named National League Player of the Week for the final week in June. He has been on a tear recently and earns the nod after a scorching hot stretch.

India hit .539 (14-for-26) in seven games. He hit 10 doubles and had four walks to three strikeouts. He also scored eight runs and knocked in five.

If you go all the way back to May 24, India has really turned his season around. He entered that game hitting .208. Now his season batting average sits at .278.

He has slashed .375/.463/.589 for his last 34 games which includes 15 doubles, three homers, and 23 RBI. 

India now is the second-best hitter on the team to Elly De La Cruz and is close to eclipsing him.

This streak has India’s season looking so good that you could wonder if 2024 will end up being a better year than his rookie of the year campaign. With how much he struggled in the past two seasons, that will be a welcome sight, indeed, for the Reds and for India.

