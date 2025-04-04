LOOK: Cincinnati Reds on Wrong Side of History After 1-0 Loss to Milwaukee Brewers
CINCINNATI -- For only the second time since 1920, the start of the Live Ball Era in Major League Baseball, a team has lost three straight games by the score of 1-0. And that team is the 2025 Cincinnati Reds, who fell to the Milwaukee Brewers 1-0 Thursday night in Milwaukee.
For as frustrating as the last three games have been, it can be viewed as just unfortunate luck for the Reds. Three straight 1-0 games? And being on the wrong side of all three of them?
History, but being on the wrong side of it. It's never a good thing.
And it's not just bad luck or a string of unfortunate outcomes, if it even is partly that. The Reds offense is dormant right now. They haven't scored a run in 28 straight innings. That's over three games worth of not scoring a single run. Mind you, the Reds scored 14 runs on Monday night.
Worse, they're not even giving themselves that many chances to score runs. In the last three games, the Reds had four hits (Tuesday), three hits (Wednesday) and two hits (Thursday). Only two of those hits have been for extra bases.
The Reds offensive struggles have overshadowed how good their starting pitching has been the last three games. Carson Spiers pitched six strong innings of one-run baseball on Tuesday night against the Texas Rangers. Hunter Greene pitched seven innings of one-run baseball on Wednesday against Texas, and Nick Lodolo went 6 2/3 innings with one unearned run Thursday night in Milwaukee.
Three straight 1-0 losses? This team was challenged offensively as it was coming into this season. But not scoring a run in three straight games despite only giving up one run in each of those three games? That's almost unexplainable.
The Reds will look to snap their scoreless streak Friday night in Milwaukee when they send Nick Martinez to the mound against the Brewers. First pitch is scheduled 8:10 p.m. E.T..