Reds Sign Former Phillies Pitcher to Minor League Deal

The Cincinnati Reds are signing right-handed pitcher Yunior Marte to a minor league deal, according to Francys Romero.

Marte has pitched in the majors across three seasons with the San Francisco Giants and Philadelphia Phillies. The 30-year-old has appeared in 102 games and has an ERA of 5.64 in 113 1/3 innings.

He last pitched in the big leagues in 2024, when he appeared in 23 games for the Phillies. He had a 6.92 ERA and 23 strikeouts across 26 innings.

He spent the 2025 season in Nippon Professional Baseball, Japan's top baseball league. In 55 games for the Chunichi Dragons, Marte had an ERA of just 1.90. He struck out 50 batters across 52 innings.

Marte made his MLB debut on April 12, 2022, with the Giants and tossed a scoreless inning in relief.

Reds President of Baseball Operations has continued to express a need to add to their bullpen. While Marte most certainly won't make the Opening Day roster, there is a good chance we could see him in Cincinnati at some point in the 2026 season.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:



Reds Infielder Matt McLain Reflects on Frustrating Season After Wild Card Series Loss

One Under-The-Radar Reds Prospect Participating in Arizona Fall League

Cincinnati Reds on Wrong Side of History After Another Postseason Loss

Former Cincinnati Reds All-Star Removed From Braves’ 40-Man Roster



Exclusive Interview With Cincinnati Reds Minor League All-Star

Cincinnati Reds Squander Chances in Season-Ending Loss to Dodgers

Sal Stewart Makes Reds History in Game 2 of National League Wild Card Series

Former Reds Pitcher Gets Out of Bases-Loaded Jam for Yankees, Has Epic Reaction

MLB Analyst Suggests Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Was Tipping Pitches Against Dodgers

Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Make Major League Baseball History

Cincinnati Reds Utility Player Elects Free Agency

Four Cincinnati Reds Players Nominated For All-MLB Team

Reds Become First Team Ever to Reach Playoffs Without Meeting These Statistical Marks

Brent Suter Does Impression of Terry Francona After Reds Clinch Playoff Berth

Milwaukee Brewers Show Pure Class After Cincinnati Reds Clinch Playoff Spot

Former Cincinnati Reds Outfielder Designated for Assignment

Former Cincinnati Reds Fan Favorite Claimed By Atlanta Braves

Cincinnati Reds Sign Former Wake Forest Pitcher to Minor League Deal

Cincinnati Reds Sign Former George Mason Pitcher to Minor League Deal

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram



