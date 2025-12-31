Reds Sign Former Phillies Pitcher to Minor League Deal
In this story:
The Cincinnati Reds are signing right-handed pitcher Yunior Marte to a minor league deal, according to Francys Romero.
Marte has pitched in the majors across three seasons with the San Francisco Giants and Philadelphia Phillies. The 30-year-old has appeared in 102 games and has an ERA of 5.64 in 113 1/3 innings.
He last pitched in the big leagues in 2024, when he appeared in 23 games for the Phillies. He had a 6.92 ERA and 23 strikeouts across 26 innings.
He spent the 2025 season in Nippon Professional Baseball, Japan's top baseball league. In 55 games for the Chunichi Dragons, Marte had an ERA of just 1.90. He struck out 50 batters across 52 innings.
Marte made his MLB debut on April 12, 2022, with the Giants and tossed a scoreless inning in relief.
Reds President of Baseball Operations has continued to express a need to add to their bullpen. While Marte most certainly won't make the Opening Day roster, there is a good chance we could see him in Cincinnati at some point in the 2026 season.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Reds Infielder Matt McLain Reflects on Frustrating Season After Wild Card Series Loss
One Under-The-Radar Reds Prospect Participating in Arizona Fall League
Cincinnati Reds on Wrong Side of History After Another Postseason Loss
Former Cincinnati Reds All-Star Removed From Braves’ 40-Man Roster
Exclusive Interview With Cincinnati Reds Minor League All-Star
Cincinnati Reds Squander Chances in Season-Ending Loss to Dodgers
Sal Stewart Makes Reds History in Game 2 of National League Wild Card Series
Former Reds Pitcher Gets Out of Bases-Loaded Jam for Yankees, Has Epic Reaction
MLB Analyst Suggests Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Was Tipping Pitches Against Dodgers
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Make Major League Baseball History
Cincinnati Reds Utility Player Elects Free Agency
Four Cincinnati Reds Players Nominated For All-MLB Team
Reds Become First Team Ever to Reach Playoffs Without Meeting These Statistical Marks
Brent Suter Does Impression of Terry Francona After Reds Clinch Playoff Berth
Milwaukee Brewers Show Pure Class After Cincinnati Reds Clinch Playoff Spot
Former Cincinnati Reds Outfielder Designated for Assignment
Former Cincinnati Reds Fan Favorite Claimed By Atlanta Braves
Cincinnati Reds Sign Former Wake Forest Pitcher to Minor League Deal
Cincinnati Reds Sign Former George Mason Pitcher to Minor League Deal
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast
Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.Follow RedsDaily4