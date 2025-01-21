Inside The Reds

MLB Network Analysts "Left Scratching Their Head" Over Reds Trading for Gavin Lux

The Reds traded for Gavin Lux earlier this month.

Oct 30, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Gavin Lux (9) reacts to striking out during the fifth inning against the New York Yankees in game four of the 2024 MLB World Series at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
MLB Network analysts Greg Amsinger and Cliff Floyd discussed the Reds trading for Gavin Lux on Monday night.

They discussed this move in a segment called "moves that make you go hmmm..."

"I don't get this for the Reds," Amsinger said. "You moved Jonathan India because you didn't have anywhere for him to play because you have a surplus of young position players. Matt McLain is coming back. I don't understand why you're acquiring Gavin Lux."

Floyd mentioned the Reds should be better than they have been.

"When I look at the Reds, they should be better," Floyd said. "They definitely should be better than what we saw in 2024. This might be able to push some buttons of those guys that are in house already."

You can watch the full clip below.

