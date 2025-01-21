MLB Network Analysts "Left Scratching Their Head" Over Reds Trading for Gavin Lux
MLB Network analysts Greg Amsinger and Cliff Floyd discussed the Reds trading for Gavin Lux on Monday night.
They discussed this move in a segment called "moves that make you go hmmm..."
"I don't get this for the Reds," Amsinger said. "You moved Jonathan India because you didn't have anywhere for him to play because you have a surplus of young position players. Matt McLain is coming back. I don't understand why you're acquiring Gavin Lux."
Floyd mentioned the Reds should be better than they have been.
"When I look at the Reds, they should be better," Floyd said. "They definitely should be better than what we saw in 2024. This might be able to push some buttons of those guys that are in house already."
You can watch the full clip below.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
Cincinnati Reds Star Matt McLain is Healthy, to Play in Arizona Fall League
Report: Cincinnati Reds Rule Out Six Popular Managerial Candidates
Cincinnati Reds Expected to Target Two Candidates for Manager Job, Including Former Red
Cincinnati Reds Expected to “Aggressively Pursue” Trade for 3-Time All-Star This Offseason
Three Qualities the Next Cincinnati Reds Manager Must Have
Skip Schumaker Has Key Trait Cincinnati Reds Are Looking For in Next Manager
Nine Candidates to be Next Manager of the Cincinnati Reds Following David Bell Firing
Rhett Lowder Dazzles in Final Appearance of 2024, Wraps Up Impressive First Season
Marty Brennaman Weighs in on Reds Manager Search, Believes They Should Target World Series Champion Terry Francona
Cincinnati Reds Will Have to Compete With Multiple Teams to Land Skip Schumaker
Look: No. 2 Overall Pick Chase Burns in Cincinnati Reds Uniform for First Time
Watch: Nick Krall Discusses Reds’ Decision to Fire Manager David Bell
Look: Cincinnati Reds 2025 Spring Training Schedule Released
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast