'Not the Finished Product' - Terry Francona Excited to Lead Young Cincinnati Reds
The Cincinnati Reds new manager was enamored with the opportunity to lead this team from day one.
On Tuesday afternoon, at Day Air Ballpark in Dayton, Reds manager Terry Francona fielded questions from the media before batting practice.
Did he come out of retirement because of the Reds young talent? Why did he pick Cincinnati?
“I didn’t need to come back and manage. It felt right,” Francona said. “I compare it a lot to 11-12 years ago when I went to Cleveland. People asked ‘Why’s he going to Cleveland?’ And I thought it was right… and it was. Feels the same way here. Working with people that I respect and enjoy…doesn’t mean that we won’t get challenged. We’re going to get challenged. But trying to figure it out with people I like and respect. I get a big kick out of that.”
Francona led Cleveland to 92 wins in his first season, just one year after the Guardians managed to win only 68 games.
It was speculated that the Reds gave him a list of guarantees before he agreed to join the club, but Francona dispelled that notion.
“I didn’t need any guarantees,” Francona added. “I’m looking forward to seeing this group. We’re not the finished product. We know that. But we’re going to work towards it.”
The Reds play their final spring training game on Tuesday evening.
They'll return to Cincinnati and take the field on Thursday against the San Francisco Giants on Opening Day. First pitch is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET.
